* Q4 EPS C$0.62 Vs C$0.42 a year ago
* Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.62
* Q4 revenue up 10.4 pct to C$5.17 bln
* Shares fall 2.8 pct by early afternoon on the TSX
By Alastair Sharp
Feb 9 BCE Inc, parent
of Bell Canada, provided an uninspiring 2012 outlook on Thursday
while reporting quarterly profit and wireless subscriber numbers
that fell short of forecasts, sending its shares down more than
2 percent .
The disappointing fourth-quarter results in part
reflected intense pricing competition during the holiday sales
season, forcing BCE to pay heavily to lure and retain valuable
smartphone customers.
While adjusted profit rose 8.5 percent, analysts were
expected faster growth. A target range provided by the
Montreal-based company opened up the possibility that BCE could
show no growth in 2012 by one important earnings measure.
On new wireless subscribers, the company fared
even worse, with about 132,000 contract, or "postpaid"
customers, or about 4,000 fewer than expected, even with the
October launch of Apple's iPhone 4S likely flattering the
number. A year earlier, it signed up nearly 157,000 of these
valuable subscribers.
"Overall, the results show that competitive pressures in the
market are accelerating," said Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi in
a note to clients.
Montreal-based BCE's rivals include a handful of
established cable providers that bundle mobile with TV and
Internet services, plus upstarts focused on low-cost wireless
service.
Revenue from Bell's landline operations fell at a
faster pace as customers disconnected home phones and Internet
growth slowed to a crawl. Landline, which includes fixed-line
telephone and Internet service, which still accounts for 59
percent of operating revenue.
"The real problem was wireline. ... The wireline trends
were terrible," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose,
adding that Bell was not spending enough to push its Fibe
Internet television service, or IPTV .
"The solution to your wireline problem is to invest in
IPTV," he said. "The problem is in the near-term it will just
get a lot uglier, but you have to do it because the alternative
is to just let cable eat your lunch, which is what I think
you're seeing here."
Building out Fibe is an expensive undertaking that
pressures profit margins, but is seen as vital so Bell can
better compete against cable rivals including Rogers
Communications and Quebecor's Videotron.
BCE said Fibe would reach 3.3 million homes by the end
of 2012, up from about 2 million reached currently.
But without question, smartphones are the main
drivers for BCE and its wireless competitors. They
account for 48 percent of Bell's postpaid customers, up from 31
percent a year earlier.
While advanced devices such as iPhones can help
subscriber numbers and revenue, they also shrink earnings as
Bell and its competitors heavily subsidize the devices to
attract customers to multi-year contracts.
BY THE NUMBERS
Net profit rose to C$486 million ($488 million), or 62
Canadian cents a share, from C$318 million, or 42 Canadian
cents, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, earnings came in at C$484 million, or
62 Canadian cents. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings
of 66 Canadian cents on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10.4 percent to C$5.17 billion, just shy of the
average estimate of $5.19 billion.
REVENUE GROWTH EYED
BCE is targeting 2012 earnings, excluding items, of C$3.13
to C$3.18 a share. This is shy of the current consensus view of
C$3.20 a share , and at the low end would mean little or no
growth earnings .
The company sees Bell showing growth in earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 2 to
4 percent in 2012. BCE said operational savings in 2012 are
expected to offset cost pressures from the growth of Fibe TV.
The company expects 3 to 5 percent revenue growth from Bell
in 2012 on the back of steady wireless revenue growth, along
with stronger TV and Internet subscriber growth.
Shares in the company fell 2.8 percent to C$39.70 by
early afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They have
steadily risen over the last three years and gained 20 percent
in 2011.