* BCE's Bell Mobility eyes outdoor-worker market
* Says Telus push-to-talk is near end of life
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's largest telecom
company, BCE Inc, plans to offer several push-to-talk
phones for outdoor workers on its cellular network in a
challenge to the dominance of competitor Telus Corp in
the niche market.
Push-to-talk works essentially like a long-distance
walkie-talkie, and is used heavily in the mining, farming,
construction and transportation industries.
Telus is currently the only major provider of push-to-talk
in Canada, making use of iDEN technology running independent of
its cellular network.
Fifteen percent of Canadians work outdoors and BCE estimates
its target market includes 1 million workers. BCE is taking
square aim at the market and says its next-generation service
will offer users more features than Telus's older service.
"There is a product in the marketplace that is coming to the
end of its life cycle" said Nauby Jacob, vice president for
services, products and content at BCE's Bell Mobility unit.
"This is the next generation...every one of those users will
find these products a lot more relevant to today's time."
Sprint Nextel Corp is the biggest user of iDEN, but is
shutting down its U.S. service in 2013 as it moves its
push-to-talk offering on to its cellular network.
A Telus spokesman said the company has no plans to
discontinue its iDEN service, which offers redundancy in case of
cellular outage, but that is also working to offer push-to-talk
on the long-term evolution (LTE) cellular network it is
building.
"I can talk to my buddy down the street and ask for a
hammer, that's the old. The new is integrating all the different
data feeds and machine-to-machine applications," said Bob
Plaschke, chief executive of privately held Sonim, which
produces the extra-tough handsets that BCE will use.
The California-based company has sold close to one million
hardened devices in 50 countries since 2007.
Plaschke and Jacob said push-to-talk devices running on
BCE's HSPA network will be able to do more than those on Telus's
older iDEN network, providing immediate connection and allowing
workers to see which colleagues are available to talk.
Future applications could include a sensor attached to a
Sonim device that monitors the amount of dangerous material in
the air and can automatically report high levels back to a
control center or to other workers, Plaschke said.
The Sonim XP5520 will be offered in Canada exclusively by
Bell Mobility starting on April 24. It will be priced comparably
to consumer-focused smartphones, BCE said, with standalone
unlimited push-to-talk service costing C$30 a month. It can also
be added to a standard plan for C$15 a month.
Bell Mobility will also offer a BlackBerry Curve model with
push-to-talk.