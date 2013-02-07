Feb 7 BCE Inc, Canada's biggest telecom provider, reported higher profits on Thursday, helped by earnings growth in its wireless and media divisions as well as an investment gain, and the company also boosted its dividend.

Bell Canada's parent raised its quarterly dividend to C$0.5825 a share, from C$0.5675 a share.

The firm said fourth-quarter net earnings rose to C$708 million ($710 million), or 91 Canadian cents a share, from C$486 million, or 62 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Operating revenue was C$5.16 billion, compared with C$5.17 billion a year earlier.