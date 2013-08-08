Aug 8 BCE Inc, Canada's biggest telecom
provider, reported a 22 percent fall in profit but a marginal
increase in revenue on Thursday, with strong growth in wireless.
But a favorable 2012 tax resolution made it hard to compare
with year-ago results.
The company increased its profit and revenue forecasts to
take into account its acquisition of Astral Media.
The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said second-quarter
net earnings fell to C$571 million ($548 million), or 74
Canadian cents a share, from C$732 million, or 94 Canadian
cents, a year earlier.
Adjusted to exclude one-time items, the company earned 77
Canadian cents a share.
Operating revenue was C$5.00 billion, compared with C$4.93
billion a year earlier.