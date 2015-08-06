(Adds details from statement, analyst comment)
TORONTO Aug 6 BCE Inc posted a 25
percent jump in second-quarter profit as its mobile business
grew, offsetting lower advertising revenue at its media arm,
Canada's largest telecommunications company said on Thursday.
Bell, as the company is known to customers, added more than
61,000 postpaid wireless customers, who typically spend more
than those who prepay for service, it said.
Wireless market leader Rogers Communications Inc
last month added 24,000 such customers after two quarters of net
defections.
Montreal-based Bell reported net income attributable to
shareholders of C$759 million, or 90 Canadian cents a share.
That compared with a year-earlier profit of C$606 million, or 78
Canadian cents. Revenue rose 2 percent to C$5.33 billion.
Excluding investment losses, severance, acquisition and
other costs, profit was 87 Canadian cents a share, up from 82
cents a year earlier and in line with analyst expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Bell added 18,606 net Internet connections and signed up
more than 50,000 customers for its Internet-based TV product. It
shed close to 34,000 satellite TV customers amid tough
competition.
"Most financial and operating metrics met our expectations
and consensus in what is a seasonally weaker quarter," RBC
Capital Market analyst Drew McReynolds wrote in a note.
BCE said Bell Media`s advertising revenue was hit by the
loss of broadcast rights for the National Hockey League
playoffs, tougher competition in social media, and broad
softness in the conventional TV market.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jeffrey Benkoe)