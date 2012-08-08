* Q2 net earnings per share C$1 vs C$0.76 a year earlier
* Adjusted earnings per share C$1.02 vs C$0.86 a year ago
* Sees full-year earnings per share of C$3.15 to C$3.20
* Shares rise 2.8 percent to C$44.46 on TSX
Aug 8 BCE, Canada's largest telecom player,
reported stronger than expected earnings and an early dividend
increase on Wednesday on strong wireless results and rising
profits from its fast-expanding media empire.
Montreal-based BCE, the parent of Bell Canada and Canadian
Olympic broadcaster CTV, said greater smartphone adoption helped
boost profits from its wireless unit, while higher rates paid by
broadcast distributors and lower costs lifted profits in its
media division.
It raised its forecast for full-year profits and boosted its
annual dividend to C$2.27 a share from C$2.17 a share.
"The company surprised by announcing an increase to its
annual dividend," National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine in
said a note to clients. "This was earlier than our expectations
which called for an increase in December."
BCE stock rose 2.8 percent to C$44.46 by early afternoon.
BCE, which last year acquired CTV, Canada's biggest private
broadcaster, for C$1.3 billion ($1.3 billion), has stayed on the
domestic acquisition trail with a deal to buy out content
provider Astral Media Inc for C$3 billion.
BCE and rival Rogers Communications are also part
of a consortium that is buying Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's
79.5 percent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment,
owners of sporting assets that include the NHL's Toronto Maple
Leafs and the NBA's Toronto Raptors.
This rapid expansion has raised the ire of some rivals. On
Tuesday, three cable companies jointly urged Canadian regulators
to block BCE's planned takeover of Astral, arguing that the deal
would hurt competition and boost fees.
BCE said it expects the Astral deal, to close in the fourth
quarter of 2012, subject to regulatory approvals. The
acquisition will win it control of more than 20 television
services and some 80 radio stations. It sees the Maple Leaf
Sports transaction closing in the current quarter.
STRONG QUARTER
BCE said it added 102,067 net postpaid wireless subscribers
in the second quarter, up from 94,309 in the same quarter last
year. That's below the 112,000 new subscribers added by rival
Telus Corp, but above the 87,000 at Rogers.
Wireless providers like BCE often subsidize sought-after
smartphones for postpaid subscribers, who sign multi-year
contracts and pay more each month than prepaid customers.
BCE's subscriber growth was helped by lower monthly churn,
the proportion of wireless customers that cancel their service.
The metric improved to 1.7 percent from 2.0 percent overall, and
to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent for postpaid customers.
BCE said its average wireless subscriber paid C$55.37 per
month in the quarter, up from C$52.99 last year, as higher data
use offset lower revenue from voice services.
BCE net income rose to C$773 million, or C$1.00 a share,
from C$590 million, or 76 Canadian cents a share.
Excluding one-time items related to severance, acquisition
and other costs, earnings rose to C$788 million, or C$1.02 a
share, up from C$663 million, or 86 Canadian cents.
Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 81 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which expects the Astral deal to boost its
earnings and free cash flow in 2013, said it expects adjusted
earnings in the year of between C$3.15 a share and C$3.20 a
share, slightly above its previously forecast range of C$3.13 to
C$3.18. Analysts were expecting earnings of C$3.16 a share.