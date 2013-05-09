TORONTO May 9 BCE Inc, Canada's
biggest telecom provider, reported higher profit on flat revenue
on Thursday, helped by earnings growth in its wireless and media
divisions.
The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said it signed up
almost 60,000 net postpaid subscribers for its wireless service
in the first quarter and the average monthly bill of a Bell
wireless customer rose almost 4 percent to C$55.92.
BCE, which together with Rogers Communications Inc
and Telus Corp dominates the Canadian wireless market,
said it remains on track to hit its earnings targets for the
full year.
Postpaid subscriber figures are watched closely because
those customers, who often sign multiyear contracts and use the
latest smartphones, typically pay four times more each month
than prepaid subscribers.
Churn, the average proportion of Bell subscribers that
cancel their service each month, improved to 1.25 percent for
postpaid customers, from 1.35 percent a year earlier.
BCE said its first-quarter net earnings rose to C$566
million, or 73 Canadian cents a share, from C$531 million, or 69
Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Operating revenue was C$4.92 billion, compared with C$4.91
billion a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 77 cents a share.
Analysts had on average expected BCE to earn 71 Canadian cents a
share on revenue of C$4.96 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
EYEING ASSETS
BCE has in recent years moved aggressively to secure
ownership of news, sports, films and other content distributed
via its television and Internet services.
The company is currently seeking regulatory approval for a
revised C$3 billion bid for its biggest content provider, Astral
Media Inc.
The regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission, rejected BCE's first offer for
Astral in October, citing the inordinate influence it would give
BCE.
The company has since agreed to divest some Astral pay and
specialty television channels.
But critics told a hearing this week that the smaller deal
does not preclude Bell from manipulating the market by setting
exorbitant rates for the premium content it owns.
BCE bought CTV, then Canada's largest private broadcaster,
in 2011.
Last year, it teamed up with Rogers to buy the owner of the
National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs and a stable of
other sports assets.