April 28 Canadian telecom and media company BCE Inc posted a 32.9 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added more customers and earned more per customer in its wireless business.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$707 million ($562 million), or 82 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter, from C$532 million, or 63 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose marginally to C$5.27 billion. ($1 = C$1.26) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)