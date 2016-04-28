BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Canadian telecom and media company BCE Inc posted a 32.9 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added more customers and earned more per customer in its wireless business.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$707 million ($562 million), or 82 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter, from C$532 million, or 63 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose marginally to C$5.27 billion. ($1 = C$1.26) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.