Aug 4 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added customers and earned more per subscriber in its wireless business.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$778 million ($595 million) in the second quarter, from C$759 million a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose marginally to C$5.34 billion. ($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)