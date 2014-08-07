Aug 7 BCE Inc , Canada's largest telecom company, posted a 6 percent increase in second-quarter profit, driven by higher advertising and subscriber fee revenue from its acquisition of TV and radio content producer Astral Media.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$606 million ($554.64 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, from C$571 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were 82 Canadian cents per share. Operating revenue rose 4.4 percent to C$5.22 billion. (1 US dollar = 1.0926 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)