UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
Aug 7 BCE Inc , Canada's largest telecom company, posted a 6 percent increase in second-quarter profit, driven by higher advertising and subscriber fee revenue from its acquisition of TV and radio content producer Astral Media.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$606 million ($554.64 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, from C$571 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, earnings were 82 Canadian cents per share. Operating revenue rose 4.4 percent to C$5.22 billion. (1 US dollar = 1.0926 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, posted a 6.1 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, while warning it was unclear how recent factors threatening to dampen consumer confidence would play out.