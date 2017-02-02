Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a 32.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added customers and earned more per subscriber in its postpaid wireless business.
The company, popularly known as Bell, said net income attributable to its shareholders rose to C$657 million ($506 million), or 75 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$496 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 1.8 percent to C$5.70 billion. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOC