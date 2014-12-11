Dec 11 Banks took 130 billion euros of cheap loans
from the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, taking their
demand from two offers to barely half of what was on offer for
them.
The ECB wants to lend up to 1 trillion euros to banks to
kick-start the euro zone economy, but banks have only taken 212
billion euros from the first two offers, far short of the 400
billion that had been on offer.
Banks in Italy, Spain and elsewhere in southern Europe are
expected to have taken most of the loans, with little demand
expected from banks in northern Europe. The following banks said
they had borrowed in the two offers (figures in euros):
ITALY
Eleven Italian banks said they planned to take about 26 billion
euros in the second offer, according to a Reuters poll of 15
banks. The same panel took a combined 23 billion euros in the
first offer in September, data compiled by Reuters show
.
BANK DEC OFFER SEPT OFFER
Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI 8.6 bn 4 bn
UniCredit CRDI.MI
*through its foreign units 2.2 bn* 7.8 bn
Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI 3 bn 3 bn
Iccrea Banca 1.8 bn 2.2 bn
Banco Popolare BAPO.MI 2.7 bn 1 bn
UBI UBI.MI 3.2 bn
Popolare Romagna EMII.MI 2 bn
Popolare Milano PMII.MI 1.5 bn
Popolare Vicenza 1.2 bn
Banca Carige CRGI.MI 400 mln 700 mln
Credito Valtellinese PCVI.MI 1 bn
Veneto Banca 979 mln
Popolare Sondrio BPSI.MI 748 mln
Credem EMBI.MI 735 mln
Mediobanca MDBI.MI 570 mln
SPAIN
Seven Spanish banks have taken about 36 billion euros at the
first two auctions, including 14.8 billion in September and 21
billion euros from the second offer, Reuters data showed.
BANK DEC OFFER SEPT OFFER
Santander SAN.MC 4.6 bn 3.6 bn
Caixabank CABK.MC 3.9 bn 3.0 bn
Sabadell SABE.MC 5.5 bn
BBVA BBVA.MC 2.6 bn 2.6 bn
Banco Popular POP.MC 2.9 bn 2.9 bn
Bankia BKIA.MC 2.7 bn
Bankinter BKT.MC 1.5 bn
GREECE
National Bank of Greece NBGr.AT, the country's largest lender,
said it took 1 billion euros in the latest offer, after taking
500 million in September.
AUSTRIA
Erste Group Bank ERST.VI bid for 1.8 billion euros in the second
offer.
Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI said it had not taken part
in the first two offers, but some of its overseas units may
have. Their demand was likely to be less than 100 million euros.
HIGH IN SOUTH, LOW IN NORTH
Demand from banks in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Greece and
central and eastern Europe was expected to be strong, with banks
in those countries taking 90-95 percent, or 145-153 billion
euros, of the 162 billion on offer to them in the first two
tranches, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Banks in Germany, Austria and Finland were likely to only take
10-20 percent of the amount of offer, or 12-23 billion of the
117 billion available, the analysts said.
It was more uncertain how much French and Benelux banks would
take. Morgan Stanley said they could take anywhere between 40
percent and 70 percent of the 120 billion available, or between
48 billion and 84 billion euros.
