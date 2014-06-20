(Repeats to widen distribution)
TORONTO, June 20 The British Columbia Investment
Management Corp (BCIMC), one of Canada's largest pension fund
managers, said on Friday its board has chosen Gordon Fyfe as its
new head.
Fyfe will become both chief executive officer and chief
investment officer of BCIMC on July 7. Fyfe was most recently
the CEO of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board which
manages assets worth more than C$90 billion ($82.93 billion).
Fyfe takes the reins from the firm's long-time head Doug
Pearce, who announced last year that he was stepping down after
26 years at the helm of the pension plan manager. Pearce grew
its assets under management to C$114 billion from C$9.5 billion,
during that period.
Fyfe, a native of Victoria, British Columbia where BCIMC is
headquartered, has worked in the investment and finance industry
for over 30 years.
He worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co in New York and
London, before later moving into senior roles at Caisse de dépôt
et placement du Québec and TAL Global Asset Management.
($1 = 1.0853 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)