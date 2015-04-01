* Iron ore plunge leaves Australian mining state hurting
* Forced to give royalty relief to help miners survive
* State insists royalty deferral not a handout
By James Regan
SYDNEY, April 1 A half-decade after insulating
Australia from the worst of the global financial crisis, the
mining state of Western Australia is for the first time being
forced to defer much-needed royalties as iron ore prices
plummet.
Western Australia - five times the size of Texas - counts on
royalties from mining companies for tens of thousands of jobs
and helped transform the capital Perth into a global hub
business hub perched on the Indian Ocean at Asia's doorstep.
But the boom-to-bust in iron ore caused by oversupply and
waning demand growth in China has put prices in free fall over
the past year, racking up losses for all but the biggest
producers.
BC Iron on Wednesday became the first miner granted
a 50 percent deferral on royalties, showing the depth of the
pain from sliding ore prices as miners scramble to find cost
savings wherever they can,
"This is not a handout, it is temporary relief for mining
companies which are actively adjusting their operations," said
Bill Marmion, the state's minister for mines.
As the financial crisis deepened, a mining frenzy spurred by
a voracious appetite among Chinese steel mills for rich
Australian ores had miners rushing to fill orders, drawing
skilled and unskilled workers to the state from around Australia
and the world.
Multinationals such as BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto spent billions of dollars digging mines
and crisscrossing the arid outback known as the Pilbara with
rail hauling lines.
These same companies are now being blamed for still
expanding while miscalculating China's need for Australian ore,
and threatening the future of smaller miners such as BC Iron
that followed in their wake.
The state's political leader Colin Barnett in a radio
interview labeled the actions of the big producers flooding the
market with iron ore "one of the dumbest corporate plays."
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh has called the strategy
one of "survival of the fittest."
Facing the prospect of mines shutting down, Barnett in
December told miners producing less than 20 million tonnes
annually - called minnows - they could be eligible for a 50
percent deferral on the royalties they pay. The state also froze
port fees and tariffs at the main export terminals.
Rio Tinto, which is not eligible for the rebate because of
its size, expects some 85 million tonnes of iron ore capacity to
be taken out of the world market in 2015 because the price slump
has made it too costly to produce - nearly a tenth of global
trade.
Chinese mines - among the least efficient - will absorb most
of the losses. But analysts have warned small Australian miners,
such as BC Iron and Atlas Iron, were operating close to
break-even and will need to reduce overheads if prices continue
to drop.
"The amount, A$8-A$12 million ($6.11-$9.16 million), in
royalty deferrals for us is not a great sum, but given the
climate we are operating in, every bit will help," BC Iron Chief
Executive Morgan Ball told Reuters by telephone.
It is also of little consequence given the plunge in iron
ore prices threatens to wipe more than A$3 billion in mineral
royalties from the state's budget, according to analysts.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $51 a tonne - the weakest
since late 2008 and could drop as low as $47, forecasts Westpac
Bank senior economist Justin Smirk.
($1 = 1.3098 Australian dollars)
