SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar Investment Authority's
planned sale of a 2.25 percent stake in Banco Santander Brasil
SA on Wednesday priced below initial estimates, two people with
knowledge of the deal said, reflecting the view that shares of
Brazil's No. 4 listed lender remained expensive.
According to the people, who requested anonymity because the
offering is in the works, investors agreed to pay 25 reais per
unit of Santander Brasil offered in the transaction,
well below the 27-real price tag initially suggested by the
sovereign wealth fund.
Santander Brasil, as well as underwriters Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse Group AG, did not have an
immediate comment. QIA could not be reached for comment.
