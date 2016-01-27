Morocco opens first Islamic bank branch months after approval
RABAT, May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions.
SAO PAULO Jan 27 Borrowing costs in Brazil will rise moderately this year, reflecting growing macroeconomic risks and a stricter credit risk assessment among lenders, a senior executive at Banco Santander Brasil SA said on Wednesday.
A 12.8 percent jump in loan-loss provisions at Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter reflect the impact stemming from the country's deep recession, Chief Financial Officer Angel Santo Domingo said in a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
RABAT, May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions.
* FFO I per share increased by more than 16% to eur 0.25 (2016: eur 0.22 per share)