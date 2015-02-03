SAO PAULO Feb 3 Banco Santander Brasil SA
is reining in disbursements and tightening credit
approvals across the oil and gas industry in Brazil, Chief
Executive Officer Jesús Zabalza said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter
earnings, Zabalza said there were "no ongoing concerns" about
the bank's exposure to companies in ailing sectors such as sugar
and ethanol, civil construction, and oil and gas.
So long as there is no evidence of wrongdoing, Santander
Brasil will continue to finance licenses and investment projects
for the nation's builders, he noted. Prosecutors have linked
some of Brazil's largest engineering companies with a scandal
involving billions of reais in bribes and overpriced contracts
at state-controlled oil producer Petrobras.