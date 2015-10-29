SAO PAULO Oct 29 Banco Santander Brasil SA , the nation's largest foreign bank, beat third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after interest income rose faster than loan-loss provisions.

Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, at the Brazilian subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander SA was 1.708 billion reais ($438 million) last quarter, above an estimate of 1.415 billion reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)