SAO PAULO, July 27 Banco Santander Brasil SA
beat second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, after the
nation's largest foreign lender reaped bigger-than-expected jump
in interest and fee income that offset the impact of higher
loan-loss provisions.
In a securities filing, Santander Brasil
reported net income excluding one-time items of 1.806 billion
reais ($551 million) last quarter, up 9 percent from the prior
three months. The result in recurring profit came in well above
the consensus estimate of 1.397 billion reais compiled by
Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.2768 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)