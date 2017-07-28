FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander Brasil posts record profit despite higher provisions
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 10:56 AM / a day ago

Santander Brasil posts record profit despite higher provisions

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA posted record net profit in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations as rising fee and interest income offset an increase in loan-loss provisions, a securities filing showed on Friday.

Net profit rose 2 percent from the prior three months to 2.34 billion reais ($742 million) when adjusted for one-off items, above a consensus estimate of 2.15 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Recurring return on equity (ROE), a gauge of profitability, totaled 15.8 percent for the quarter, below a consensus estimate of 16.3 percent. Santander Brasil, which is controlled by Spain's Banco Santander, has a target for ROE of 15.6 percent by year-end 2018.

$1 = 3.15 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Aluisio Alves; editing by Jason Neely

