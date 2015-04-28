(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to headline
SAO PAULO, April 28 Shares of Banco Santander
Brasil SA, the largest foreign lender in Brazil, jumped over 6
percent on Tuesday after posting a first-quarter profit that
rose to its highest in three years.
The São Paulo-based bank, the local subsidiary of Spain's
Banco Santander SA, reported faster loan book growth,
declining loan defaults and robust expense growth controls that
came in below inflation during the quarter.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, came
in at 1.633 billion reais ($564 million) in the first three
months of the year, Santander Brasil said in a Tuesday
securities filing. The result is the strongest since the first
quarter of 2012, when it reported a recurring profit of 1.774
billion reais, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Units of Santander Brasil, a blend of the bank's
common and preferred stock, surged as much as 6.2 percent
earlier in the session, the strongest intraday gain for the
shares since Jan. 7. The unit is now trading up 3.3 percent on
the day.
But investors sought to pocket some of the stock's early
gains after analysts, including Grupo BTG Pactual's Eduardo
Rosman, questioned their sustainability.
Excluding payroll-deductible loans, Santander Brasil's loan
book grew modestly, and executives said on an earnings
conference call that spreads will remain stable this year.
Net interest income rose 2.2 percent on a quarterly basis to
7.140 billion reais, chiefly helped by a payroll lending joint
venture with Banco Bonsucesso SA. Loan-loss provisions fell 1
percent and the default ratio slipped to 3 percent following the
sale of 1 billion reais worth of bad debt.
Yet the robust results did little to ease concerns that
Santander Brasil, the country's third largest private-sector
bank, is no better positioned than rivals to navigate through a
recession and slack demand for financial products in Brazil this
year.
"Santander Brasil faces a major structural challenge in
Brazil, namely becoming the bank of choice of individuals and
companies - the franchise issue," Rosman wrote in a client note.
"And with expectations of a deteriorating economy in the near
future, Santander Brasil tends to be more affected than its
peers."
Profit also got a boost from the sale of a stake in an
energy company, according to the filing.
($1 = 2.892 Brazilian reais)
