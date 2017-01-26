(Adds share performance, details throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's
recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders
could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry
and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's
top executive said on Thursday.
In addition, recent actions to modify card payment rules
that analysts have said could hamper banks' revenue may help
improve relationships between lenders and clients, said Chief
Executive Officer Sérgio Rial.
Steps to cut spending and allow consumers to tap their
severances are part of an agenda "that will eventually give the
system an incentive to be more present in the lives of people,"
via services or credit, Rial told reporters at an event to
discuss Santander Brasil's fourth-quarter results.
Indications that central bank policymakers could slash the
overnight lending rate to single-digit percentage rates mean
that the government, which controls more than half outstanding
loans in Brazil, wants more private-sector involvement in the
market, he said.
His remarks underscore improved sentiment since President
Michel Temer vowed to curb the government's presence in Latin
America's largest economy. Temer rose to power following the
impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, who instructed state banks to
boost credit at artificially low rates at the start of the
decade.
"I believe people allocate their resources better than
anyone else," he said.
Rial's efforts to offer more services to clients, keep
expenses under check and focus on profitable segments helped
propel Santander Brasil to a record fourth-quarter profit.
Recurring net income, which excludes special items, came in
at 1.989 billion reais ($628 million), beating a consensus
estimate of 1.613 billion reais, on a jump in fee income and
declining loan-loss provisions.
Financial services revenue, or fee income, jumped 12 percent
from the previous quarter and helped offset a 5 percent decline
in interest income. Expenses grew slightly below inflation,
while provisions dropped 6 percent on a quarterly basis due to
stricter credit-risk controls.
Return on equity hit 13.9 percent in the fourth quarter, the
highest in almost four years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Santander Brasil's units, a blend of common and
preferred stock, jumped 2.3 percent to 31.83 reais,
outperforming a 1.9 percent gain in an index tracking financial
shares listed in the São Paulo Stock Exchange.
Spanish parent company Banco Santander SA had
reported robust fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. It derived
about 21 percent of its profit last year from Santander Brasil's
net income.
Santander Brasil has a goal for return on equity at 15.6
percent by December 2018. Other targets remained unchanged,
including a December 2018 goal of bringing default ratios in
line with those of peers.
($1 = 3.1697 reais)
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Alan Crosby)