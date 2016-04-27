(Recasts to add comments from executives, details, share
performance throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 27 Shares in Banco Santander
Brasil SA rose on Wednesday after the nation's
largest foreign-owned lender posted a first-quarter profit that
beat expectations due in part to lower loan-loss provisions and
increased loan renegotiations.
The shares, which are a blend of Santander Brasil's voting
and non-voting stock, had their biggest intraday jump in five
weeks, adding as much as 4.2 percent to 18.12 reais. The rise
extended Santander Brasil's gain this year to 14 percent.
Recurring net income totaled 1.660 billion reais ($471
million) last quarter, up 3.3 percent on a quarterly basis, São
Paulo-based Santander Brasil said in a statement. The result
topped the average consensus estimate of 1.100 billion reais
compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Efforts by Chief Executive Officer Sérgio Rial to cut
fundraising costs propped up interest income, offsetting the
impact of slower loan disbursements in the quarter. Stringent
expense controls and steps to renegotiate credits that could
potentially sour in coming months helped shield results.
Chief Financial Officer Ángel Santodomingo told investors in
a conference call that the strategy kept a lid on delinquencies.
Banks in Brazil are facing a deluge of requests from
companies to renegotiate at least 100 billion reais in loans,
posing additional headwinds for an industry already struggling
with the deepest Brazilian recession in decades.
"Overall, we believe the key message was that credit quality
didn't crack," said Domingos Falavina, a banking analyst with
JPMorgan Securities.
RENEGOTIATIONS
Santander Brasil is the local subsidiary of Spain's Banco
Santander SA, which reported a decline in first-quarter
profit earlier on Wednesday.
Santander Brasil's loan renegotiations rose 1.8 percent last
quarter, helping mitigate the impact of rising defaults and
allowing it to cut provisions on bad credit by more than 12
percent last quarter.
Loan-loss provisions totaled 2.424 billion reais at the end
of March, the lowest level in three quarters and well below the
average estimate of 2.999 billion reais in a Reuters poll of
seven analysts. Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a
benchmark for delinquencies, rose slightly to 3.3 percent of
credit, below the poll's 3.5 percent estimate.
Recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability, rose
to 12.6 percent last quarter, compared with 12.4 percent in
December. The consensus estimate for ROE was 8 percent.
Santander Brasil's loan book at the end of March was 248.27
billion reais, down almost 5 percent from the end of December
2015.
($1 = 3.5256 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Erick Noin and Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by Paul
Simao)