SAO PAULO, April 27 Loan book quality at Banco
Santander Brasil SA could show limited deterioration in coming
months thanks to strict credit risk assessment policies that are
speeding up loan renegotiations and stifling potential consumer
and corporate defaults, Chief Financial Officer Ángel
Santodomingo said.
Early delinquencies among consumer borrowers are likely to
rise faster than those for corporate clients at Brazil's largest
foreign-owned lender, because the former's ability to stay
current is more sensitive to the recession than for companies,
Santodomingo told analysts at a conference call to discuss
first-quarter results.
Santander Brasil beat first-quarter profit
estimates on Wednesday, as steps to renegotiate more problematic
credits helped stifle defaults and opened room for lower
loan-loss provisions.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)