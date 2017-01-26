BRIEF-SCBSM Q3 rental revenue up at EUR 4.7 mln
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA expects the Brazilian economy to undergo a gradual recovery, which should allow the nation's largest foreign bank to keep growing in lending for smaller firms and financial services.
In a call to discuss fourth-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Sergio Rial said he plans to implement metrics to measure client satisfaction. Lending and credit spreads are seen undergoing steady expansion in coming quarters, other executives said in the call. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.