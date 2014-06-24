LISBON, June 24 Trading in shares of Portugal's second-largest listed bank Millennium bcp was suspended on Tuesday afternoon pending an announcement by the bank, a spokeswoman for the NYSE Euronext Lisbon bourse said, without elaborating.

Earlier, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters Millennium bcp was preparing to raise 2 billion euro ($2.72 billion) of capital to help it to repay state loans faster, and the announcement would be made "very soon".

BCP shares last traded 4.58 percent lower at 0.1585 euros before the suspension on Tuesday. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)