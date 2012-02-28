LISBON Feb 28 Shareholders in Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp on Tuesday elected a new board headed by Nuno Amado, ex-head of Santander's Portuguese unit, to replace Carlos Santos Ferreira as CEO and oversee a forthcoming capital inrcease.

The new leadership, elected by shareholders representing 98 percent of the capital present at the meeting, will have to recapitalise the bank, which posted a 2011 net loss of 786 million euros amid Europe's debt crisis, to meet EU capital requirements by June.

Santos Ferreira will chair the bank's newly formed international strategy council and lead BCP's expansion overseas. BCP has operations in Angola, Mozambique, Poland and Greece.

Amado had until last month been the CEO of Santander Totta , the fourth-largest bank in Portugal and a unit of Spanish banking giant Santander.

Analysts and financial sector sources have said BCP is likely to need around 3 billion euros in new capital to meet the European core Tier 1 capital ratio target of 9 percent in June, expecting the lender to get a Chinese or Brazilian state-controlled bank as a shareholder.

Santos Ferreira said earlier this month the planned capital increase was likely to involve new shareholders taking stakes in the bank, while one or more existing shareholders would reinforce their stakes.

Angola's state oil company Sonangol is the largest single BCP shareholder with a near-15 percent stake.

Santos Ferreira also said the bank planned to resort to a stand-by line for bank capitalisation from Portugal's 78 billion euro bailout provided by the European Union and International Monetary Fund via contingent convertible bonds.

BCP shares had jumped to close 8.3 percent higher before the vote, by far outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the broader market in Lisbon and a 0.3 percent uptick in the Dow Jones Stoxx Europe banking index. (Reporting By Filipe Alves, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)