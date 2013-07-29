* BCP must restructure after tapping bailout funds

* CEO says details to be announced in September

* Group posts hefty loss on Portugal, Greece woes (Adds quotes, earnings)

LISBON, July 29 Millennium BCP's restructuring plan agreed with the European Commission includes a condition on its profitable Polish unit, the Portuguese bank's CEO said on Monday, adding however that it remains a core operation for the group.

BCP, Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, last year drew 3 billion euros in convertible bonds from a recapitalisation line from the country's 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout and in exchange has to implement a restructuring plan which may include asset sales.

The European Union said last week that it has finalised discussions with Portuguese authorities on BCP's restructuring plan and will adopt a decision in coming weeks.

BCP CEO Nuno Amado said the condition regarding Poland would be announced in September, and though he declined to provide further details, he hinted that the bank could keep its business in the eastern European country.

"Poland, Mozambique and Angola are core, they contribute positively to Millennium BCP's performance, to the capital base," he told reporters. "They don't destroy capital, on the contrary, they create capital."

Analysts in Portugal say the plan may include the sale of BCP's Romanian unit, given that the EU sees the Polish unit as a main growth trigger and will enable the group to repay the funds from the bailout line.

BCP earlier on Monday posted a worse-than-expected first-half loss of 488 million euros, hit by impairments on bad loans at home amid a deep recession and in its stake in a Greek bank.

Its Polish unit, Bank Millennium, however, last week posted a better-than-expected second quarter profit of around $42 million thanks to a surge in retail loans.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Daniel Alvarenga and Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by David Evans)