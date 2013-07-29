LISBON, July 29 Millennium BCP's
agreement with the European Commission on a restructuring plan
will include a condition regarding its Polish unit to be
announced in September, the Portuguese bank's chief executive
said on Monday.
Last year, BCP drew 3 billion euros in convertible bonds --
known as CoCos -- from a recapitalization line included in
Portugal's 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout and, in exchange, has
to implement a restructuring plan.
CEO Nuno Amado did not offer many details but hinted that
the Portuguese group could keep the Polish unit.
"What seems relevant is that Poland, Mozambique and Angola
are core (markets)," he told reporters.
The European Union said last week that it has finalised
discussions with Portuguese authorities on the restructuring
plan for BCP and will adopt a decision in coming weeks.
