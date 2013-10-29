LISBON Oct 29 Portugal's largest listed bank
Millennium BCP plans to sell its stake in Greece's
Piraeus bank, the bank said in a statement, adding that the
books for the accelerated placement have already opened.
The stake was acquired in April for 400 million euros as
part of BCP's deal to sell its Greek unit, Millennium
Bank-Greece, to Piraeus.
BCP said it plans to sell to institutional investors all the
235.29 million ordinary shares in holds in Piraeus and the same
amount of warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares. The
warrants were issued by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.
"This represents the total shareholding that BCP currently
holds in Piraeus Bank SA," it said. BCP said its restructuring
plan announced last month made clear the stake was non-strategic
and slated for sale.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)