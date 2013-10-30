* Piraeus stake priced at 1.5 euros a share, 8.5 pct
discount
* Stake acquired as part of Millennium BCP restructuring
* BCP shares rise 4.5 pct, Piraeus drops more than 6 pct
(Adds details, discount, share prices, Piraeus statement)
LISBON, Oct 30 Portugal's largest listed bank
Millennium BCP placed its 4.64 percent stake in
Greece's Piraeus, to comply with conditions on
financial aid from international lenders, at an 8.5 percent
discount on Wednesday.
BCP last year drew 3 billion euros in convertible bonds from
a recapitalisation line from the country's 78-billion-euro
EU/IMF bailout and in exchange has to implement a restructuring
plan, including some asset sales.
Under its restructuring plan, BCP bought the stake in April
for 400 million euros as part of a deal to sell its Greek unit
Millennium Bank-Greece, to Piraeus. Greece has been gripped by
an even deeper debt and economic crisis than Portugal.
BCP, which has always said the Piraeus stake was
non-strategic and slated for sale, said it expected gross
proceeds of 494 million euros ($680 million) from the offering
and analysts said it would net 174 million.
The accelerated placement, aimed at institutional investors,
was launched on Tuesday.
BCP said in a statement on Wednesday it sold 235.29 million
ordinary shares in Piraeus at 1.50 euros a share and the same
amount of warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares, priced at
0.6 euros per warrant. The warrants were issued by the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund.
BCP said it now holds no Piraeus shares or warrants.
BCP shares rose 4.1 percent by 1010 GMT, while Piraeus fell
6.1 percent to 1.54 euros.
Maria Kanellopoulou, an analyst at Athens-based Euroxx
Securities said the sale "removes the stock overhang and
increases the free-float of Piraeus".
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Additional reporting George
Georgiopoulos in Athens; Editing by Louise Ireland)