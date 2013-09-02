LISBON, Sept 2 The European Commission has
approved a restructuring plan for Portuguese lender Millennium
BCP, including the future sale of its Romanian
operation and Greek assets while retaining its profitable Polish
arm.
BCP must sell assets and cut costs in exchange for 3 billion
euros ($4 billion) in convertible bonds drawn last year from a
recapitalisation line in Portugal's 78 billion euro bailout by
the EU and IMF.
The country's largest listed bank said that Monday's
agreement shows that its business is viable without the need for
continued state support.
It said in a statement that, while the plan includes the
sale of the Romanian unit and of a stake in Greek bank Piraeus
, Polish operation Bank Millennium is seen as
a "core operation" for the future.
"There is no commitment to sell it unless the amount of
convertible bonds to be paid (by BCP) in December 2016 exceeds
700 million euros," the bank said. BCP's Angolan and Mozambique
operations are also seen as core.
The bank is expected to continue its deleveraging efforts by
reducing non-core assets, with the aim of achieving a minimum
return on equity of 10 percent from 2016 and a 25 percent
reduction in staff-related costs in the 2012 to 2015 period.
"It was the best possible deal for all parties involved,
allowing the bank to keep its core assets and continue to
undertake its activity in its main lines of business, with lower
execution risk, Chief Executive Nuno Amado said.
($1 = 0.7584 euros)
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by David Goodman)