* Back to profit after Q4 loss

* One-off gains help bottom line

* Bank needs 2.5 bln euros to meet capital target (adds strong foreign operations, CEO quotes)

LISBON, May 7 Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, Millennium bcp, posted a 55 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Monday, hit by a deepening recession at home while its overseas income grew.

Chief Executive Officer Nuno Amado said the quarterly net income of 41 million euros ($53.50 million) was also helped by one-off gains Of 96 million euros from early repurchase of covered bonds.

Analysts had expected, on average, a smaller net profit of 29 million euros.

"Given the economic cycle the country is in, the profitability suffered. There was a more relevant contribution from international activities," he said.

The bank said in a statement net interest income fell 21 percent to 317.5 million euros pressured by a drop in deposits and higher interest paid on deposits.

"The net interest income is something we will manage in the future to try and mitigate this situation," Amado said.

The profit comes after a steep fourth-quarter loss mainly caused by a writedown of the bank's Greek debt holdings amid the sovereign debt crisis.

"One of this year's strengths is having markets of strong growth potential," the CEO said, referring to the bank's operations in Poland, Angola and Mozambique. Net income from foreign operations alone rose 56 percent to 26 million euros, the bank said.

Amado said BCP, which announced plans for a cash call last quarter, will reinforce its capital "beyond minimum requirements" through the operation as well as by resorting to a recapitalisation line for banks under a 78-billion euro bailout provided by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

The bank's chief financial officer, Miguel Braganca, said that the bank needs 2.5 billion euros in new capital to meet the European core Tier 1 capital ratio target of 9 percent in June.

Amado said the bank was still working on the details of a planned capital increase and had to discuss it with Portuguese authorities. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Kenneth Barry)