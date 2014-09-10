UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
RABAT, Sept 10 Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), one of Morocco's three biggest lenders, said on Wednesday its half-year net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 12.7 percent to 1.1 billion dirhams ($128.01 million) despite additional provisions against bad loans and other risks in Africa.
The bank has faced rising bad loans in its home market as the economy slows and, like other Moroccan lenders, has been investing in sub-Saharan African countries seen by investors as high risk. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.