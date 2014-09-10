(Add more details)
RABAT, Sept 10 Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP),
one of Morocco's three biggest banks, said on Wednesday its
half-year net profit rose by 12.7 percent to 1.1 billion dirhams
($128.01 million) on the back of a big increase in retail and
investment banking income.
The bank also reported a 13 percent increase in bad debts in
the first half, partly due to a slowdown in its home market but
also due to activities in sub-Saharan countries.
Like other Moroccan banks, Banque Populaire has been
expanding south into fast-growing sub-Saharan economies. In
2012, it bought 50 percent of Banque Atlantique, active in Ivory
Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.
Net banking income jumped 15 pct to 7.5 billion dirhams,
thanks to investment and retail banking. Sub-Saharan subsidiary
Groupe Banque Atlantique had an increase in deposits and loans
of 37 percent and 61 percent respectively.
Total deposits increased 5.4 percent to 221.4 billion
dirhams which represented a 26.7 percent market share, including
77.8 billion dirhams of remittances collected from Moroccans
living abroad, the bank said.
Loans to individuals rose 4.1 pct to 55.6 billion dirhams,
while corporate credits rose by 3.6 pct to 41.3 billion dirhams.
Bad debts rose to 13.5 billion dirhams up from 11.86 billion
in the first half of 2013. The bank said it added 315 million
dirhams of provisions to raise total provisions to 2.1 billion
dirhams.
One analyst, who declined to be named said: "Bad loans rose
by the same rate as in the whole sector."
The bank's shares opened up 2.05 pct at 199 dirhams on the
Casablanca stock exchange after the results.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely and Jane
Merriman)