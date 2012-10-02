LISBON Oct 2 A planned 500-million-euro cash
call by Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, Millennium BCP
, was entirely subscribed by private investors, the
bank's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"I am sure it (the cash call) was completely subscribed by
private investors and with demand much higher than supply," CEO
Nuno Amado told journalists. The official results of the
operation are due out on Wednesday.
The cash call is a complement to the 3 billion euros BCP
drew from Portugal's 78-billion euro IMF/EU bailout fund through
special bonds convertible into equity, known as contingent
convertibles, or Cocos, which must be paid back in five
years.
Analysts believe this operation will allow BCP, whose Core
Tier 1 ratio was 12.1 percent in June under Bank of Portugal
(BOP) criteria, to meet the BOP's capital target of 10 percent
core Tier 1 by the end of 2012.
Besides its domestic business, BCP operates profitable
operations in Angola and Poland and a loss-making unit in
Greece. Its shares have been battered by the euro zone debt
crisis.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Daniel Alvarenga)