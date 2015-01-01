Dec 31 Private equity firm BC Partners
said on Wednesday it will sell a 40.25 percent stake
in its supermarket chain Migros to Turkish
conglomerate Anadolu Endustri Holding AS.
Anadolu will pay 6.4 billion lira ($2.74 billion) or 26 lira
($11) per share, a premium of 14 percent to Migros' close on
Wednesday.
Anadolu offered to buy a stake in Migros from BC Partners in
October for 26 lira per share, representing a premium of 36
percent to Migros' closing on Oct. 2.
Migros was acquired in BC Partners in 2008 for $3.25 billion
with the help of Turkey's Turkven and Italy's DeA Capital
, beating a bid by larger rival Blackstone Group
and Croatian food group Agrokor. (reut.rs/1rQyV1n)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan Chase & Co
advised BC Partners on this transaction.
Shares of Migros closed at 22.75 lira on Wednesday on the
Istanbul Stock Exchange.
Anadolu could not be reached immediately outside regular
business hours.
($1 = 2.3324 liras)
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)