BUDAPEST, June 1 Romania's top lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), controlled by Austria's Erste Group , is selling distressed loans worth about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) as part of a drive to clean up its balance sheet, three financial sector sources told Reuters.

Erste had non-performing loans worth 2.1 billion euros in Romania at the end of the first quarter, according to its first-quarter earnings report.

Last year BCR sold non-performing loans worth 2 billion lei ($493 million), cutting its stock of distressed loans by 24 percent, it said in its 2014 results statement. ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by David Holmes and Susan Fenton)