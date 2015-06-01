By Gergely Szakacs
| BUDAPEST, June 1
BUDAPEST, June 1 Romania's top lender Banca
Comerciala Romana (BCR), controlled by Austria's Erste Group
, is selling distressed loans worth about 2 billion
euros ($2.2 billion) as part of a drive to clean up its balance
sheet, three financial sector sources told Reuters.
Erste had non-performing loans worth 2.1 billion euros in
Romania at the end of the first quarter, according to its
first-quarter earnings report.
Last year BCR sold non-performing loans worth 2 billion lei
($493 million), cutting its stock of distressed loans by 24
percent, it said in its 2014 results statement.
($1 = 0.9131 euros)
(Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Luiza
Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by David Holmes and Susan Fenton)