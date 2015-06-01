(Adds details, background)
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, June 1 Romania's top lender Banca
Comerciala Romana (BCR), controlled by Austria's Erste Group
, is selling distressed loans worth about 2 billion
euros ($2.2 billion) as part of a drive to clean up its balance
sheet, three financial sector sources told Reuters.
The sale, which would relieve Erste of the bulk of its
non-performing loans (NPLs) in Romania, could take place over
the next few weeks, the sources said.
BCR's efforts to clean up its balance sheet have received a
boost from fresh capital pouring into central European bad loan
portfolios as foreign investors seek higher returns than those
offered by western European markets, such as Ireland or Spain.
Last year BCR sold 2 billion lei ($493 million) in NPLs,
cutting its stock of distressed loans by 24 percent, it said in
its 2014 results statement.
"Obviously the BCR process is ongoing, reports are that
there is going to be a $2-3 billion (1.8-2.7 billion euros) sale
in non-performing loans, which is up and coming in the next
couple of weeks," Mayank Gupta, Banking and Finance Partner at
law firm Mayer Brown International LLP told Reuters.
"We understand the tender process will be finalised in (the)
next few weeks," Gupta said, adding that a number of the firm's
clients were interested in the bidding process.
Two bank sector sources speaking on condition of anonymity
also confirmed the sale.
An Erste Group spokeswoman said the bank stood by its
guidance issued after its first-quarter results that in Romania
the bank was trying to sell non-performing loans worth at least
the 500 million euros disposed of in 2014.
The Austrian bank had NPLs worth 2.1 billion euros in
Romania at the end of the first quarter, according to its
quarterly earnings report.
If most of that is sold, foreign investors might look to
other lucrative markets in the region, such as Hungary, where
such assets are still in abundance, sources say.
"If BCR sells this (portfolio) ... Hungary could be the next
big market," one banking source said. "Things took off early
last year, when people started flying in."
Hungarian state-owned MKB Bank plans to sell about half of
its distressed loans by the end of the summer, central bank
Deputy Governor Adam Balog told local media last month.
He added that there was "very lively" interest in the assets
from potential investors.
($1 = 0.9131 euros)
($1 = 4.0539 lei)
(Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Luiza
Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Susan Fenton)