FRANKFURT Nov 21 Germany's big banks warned on Monday that tighter regulation may prompt lenders to stop bankrolling government defits in future.

"In the future it will no longer be taken as a given that the state will be able to finance its budget over the capital markets," Andreas Schmitz, president of the BDB banking association, which represents Germany's big banks like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, told a press briefing.

"It also will not be taken as a given that banks hold government bonds on their books," Schmitz said, adding that states will need to follow solid fiscal policies to induce potential creditors to buy their bonds. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)