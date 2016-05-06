NEW YORK May 6 Ares Capital Corp,
PennantPark Investment Corp and Solar Capital Ltd
were among more than half a dozen business development
companies (BDCs) to report quarterly earnings this week, with
many more funds slated to post numbers throughout next week.
BDCs, a specialized type of closed-end investment fund that
lends to privately-owned US mid-sized businesses, gained
traction over the last several years as a key class of
alternative capital providers seeking to gain market share as
banks scaled back lending to smaller companies in the face of
heightened regulatory scrutiny on leveraged loans.
However, more recently the investment vehicles have faced a
range of pressures amid volatile market conditions, energy price
swings and uncertainties about economic growth -- as well as
rates hikes. Paired with highly competitive underwriting
conditions and muted dealflow in middle market lending, this
combination has weighed on share prices, portfolio yields and
access to growth capital.
In this latest round of earnings, there are indications that
BDC portfolio valuations have steadied, but capital remains
constrained and growth prospects limited, according to analysts
tracking the BDC segment.
On average the sector is trading at an 11% discount to Net
Asset Value (NAV), a measure of a mutual fund's price per share,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Shares have rebounded
since February, when the sector was trading at a steep 25%
discount to NAV, but trading below NAV largely prohibits funds
from raising new equity capital which is essential for growth.
Ares Capital, the largest BDC by total assets (US$9.4bn), on
Wednesday declared a second quarter dividend of US$0.38 per
share and reported net investment income of US$112.7m, or
US$0.36 per share, for the first quarter of 2016, compared to
higher net investment income of US$147.1m, or US$0.47 per share,
for the period ended December 31, 2015. The dividend was
unchanged.
"All in all, it was an okay quarter - all things
considered," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in an equity research
note on Ares Capital. "Remember, general deal activity remained
anemic across the space in 1Q16 and, this was reflected in
ARCC's seasonally slow originations/lower fee income."
Ares Capital's NAV, however, increased to US$16.50 per share
from US$16.46 per share three months ago, reflecting improving
asset prices resulting from subsiding market concerns, the
analysts noted.
PennantPark's NAV slipped to US$8.83 from US$9.02 at the end
of the prior quarter, but net investment income improved to
US$20.8m in fiscal Q2 from US$16.8m in fiscal Q1.
Solar Capital said NAV increased to US$21.08 per share at
March 31 from US$20.79 at year-end. Net investment income per
share for the first quarter was US$0.40, fully covering its
distribution to shareholders, according to a transcript from the
company's earnings call.
Solar Capital attributed the improvement to the "combination
of mark-to-market gains spurred by the late quarter market rally
and fundamental improvements," of certain investments.
"Net growth for BDCs reporting so far has been pretty
modest, and portfolio valuations have remained relatively steady
with no major depreciation in portfolio values from market
movements," said Meghan Neenan, senior director and BDC analyst
at Fitch Ratings.
Asset quality is a mixed bag, however, she said. "Ares saw
some nice improvement in non-accrual levels, Solar was flat (but
low), BlackRock saw material deterioration - notably driven
largely by non-energy investments."
Fitch has said that it is watching for signs of asset
quality deterioration, and in its most recent report on April 25
the rating agency noted that it will also be challenging for
BDCs, despite a range of strategies and risk appetites, to
manage leverage within targeted ranges.
At year end, leverage averaged 0.75 times for the peer
group, up 7bp year over year, Fitch said.
(Reporting by Leela Parker Deo; Editing By Lynn Adler and Chris
Mangham)