NEW YORK May 6 Ares Capital Corp, PennantPark Investment Corp and Solar Capital Ltd were among more than half a dozen business development companies (BDCs) to report quarterly earnings this week, with many more funds slated to post numbers throughout next week.

BDCs, a specialized type of closed-end investment fund that lends to privately-owned US mid-sized businesses, gained traction over the last several years as a key class of alternative capital providers seeking to gain market share as banks scaled back lending to smaller companies in the face of heightened regulatory scrutiny on leveraged loans.

However, more recently the investment vehicles have faced a range of pressures amid volatile market conditions, energy price swings and uncertainties about economic growth -- as well as rates hikes. Paired with highly competitive underwriting conditions and muted dealflow in middle market lending, this combination has weighed on share prices, portfolio yields and access to growth capital.

In this latest round of earnings, there are indications that BDC portfolio valuations have steadied, but capital remains constrained and growth prospects limited, according to analysts tracking the BDC segment.

On average the sector is trading at an 11% discount to Net Asset Value (NAV), a measure of a mutual fund's price per share, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Shares have rebounded since February, when the sector was trading at a steep 25% discount to NAV, but trading below NAV largely prohibits funds from raising new equity capital which is essential for growth.

Ares Capital, the largest BDC by total assets (US$9.4bn), on Wednesday declared a second quarter dividend of US$0.38 per share and reported net investment income of US$112.7m, or US$0.36 per share, for the first quarter of 2016, compared to higher net investment income of US$147.1m, or US$0.47 per share, for the period ended December 31, 2015. The dividend was unchanged.

"All in all, it was an okay quarter - all things considered," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in an equity research note on Ares Capital. "Remember, general deal activity remained anemic across the space in 1Q16 and, this was reflected in ARCC's seasonally slow originations/lower fee income."

Ares Capital's NAV, however, increased to US$16.50 per share from US$16.46 per share three months ago, reflecting improving asset prices resulting from subsiding market concerns, the analysts noted.

PennantPark's NAV slipped to US$8.83 from US$9.02 at the end of the prior quarter, but net investment income improved to US$20.8m in fiscal Q2 from US$16.8m in fiscal Q1.

Solar Capital said NAV increased to US$21.08 per share at March 31 from US$20.79 at year-end. Net investment income per share for the first quarter was US$0.40, fully covering its distribution to shareholders, according to a transcript from the company's earnings call.

Solar Capital attributed the improvement to the "combination of mark-to-market gains spurred by the late quarter market rally and fundamental improvements," of certain investments.

"Net growth for BDCs reporting so far has been pretty modest, and portfolio valuations have remained relatively steady with no major depreciation in portfolio values from market movements," said Meghan Neenan, senior director and BDC analyst at Fitch Ratings.

Asset quality is a mixed bag, however, she said. "Ares saw some nice improvement in non-accrual levels, Solar was flat (but low), BlackRock saw material deterioration - notably driven largely by non-energy investments."

Fitch has said that it is watching for signs of asset quality deterioration, and in its most recent report on April 25 the rating agency noted that it will also be challenging for BDCs, despite a range of strategies and risk appetites, to manage leverage within targeted ranges.

At year end, leverage averaged 0.75 times for the peer group, up 7bp year over year, Fitch said. (Reporting by Leela Parker Deo; Editing By Lynn Adler and Chris Mangham)