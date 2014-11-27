LONDON Nov 27 New European Union rules to
improve auditing of banks and other companies are being blunted
by varied implementation from nation to nation, a top accounting
official said.
The reform forces companies to switch auditor every few
years so that accountants are more likely to challenge what they
are told before signing off on annual reports.
It comes after several lenders had to be rescued by
taxpayers in the 2007-09 financial crisis just months after they
were given a clean bill of health by accountants they had used
for many decades.
Martin van Roekel, global chief executive of accounting firm
BDO, said the reforms were giving more opportunities for medium
sized accountants like BDO to lure customers away from the Big
Four auditors -- PwC, KPMG, Deloitte and EY -- that dominate the
sector globally.
However, various countries are applying different timescales
to the mandatory switching because of a long phase in for the EU
rules and flexibility over their implementation.
Van Roekel said this was complicating the auditor selection
process for banks, insurers and other companies that have
standalone operations in different countries.
"For banks and insurance companies it might become a
complete nightmare," van Roekel told Reuters.
BDO said its revenues for the year that ended on Sept. 30
were up nearly nine percent at $7 billion due to growth in China
and 28 acquisitions in the past year, giving it a presence in
151 territories.
BDO and Grant Thornton, another mid-tier accounting firm,
are still roughly only about a quarter or less the size of any
of the Big Four, despite bulking up their annual revenues.
"We expect more consolidation. We expect it will go on for
the next two to three years," van Roekel said.
The EU reforms are resulting in BDO being asked to tender
for audit work that is normally rotated among the Big Four.
"However, when we look at the very big conglomerates, they
are still heavily dominated by the Big Four and it will take
years to see a wider diversity of audit firms," van Roekel said.
But the tendering for such top audits is opening the door to
new tax and other advisory work, he said.
Mergers among accountants were being driven by customers
having to look abroad for growth and needing an accounting firm
that has offices across the world, he said.
The new EU rules and other reforms aimed at improving the
quality of audits also means that accounting firms need deeper
pockets to pay for IT upgrades, he said.
