MANILA Feb 8 The Philippines' biggest lender BDO Unibank Inc said on Wednesday it raised $300 million from the sale of five-year fixed rate notes to fund expansion plans and beef up its lending portfolio.

The senior notes were priced at a coupon of 4.5 percent and a yield of 4.625 percent per annum, it said in a statement.

"The orders for our issue built up rapidly and we decided to close the books early and to take advantage of the interest our issue generated, given the volatility of current markets," said BDO executive vice president and treasurer Pedro Floresco III.

UBS acted as sole bookrunner for the issue while BDO Capital & Investment Corp was joint lead manager.

Shares of BDO rose 0.2 percent in early trade while the broader market was up 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin)