By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Accounting giant BDO America
admitted on Wednesday that it missed red flags and issued false
audit opinions about one of its client companies, and agreed to
pay more than $2 million to settle the charges, U.S. regulators
said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission also charged five of
the firm's partners for their role in issuing deficient audits
of their client, the employment agency General Employment
Enterprises Inc.
In addition, the SEC charged two former chief executives of
General Employment Enterprises, as well as its former chairman,
Stephen B. Pence, who is a former U.S. attorney and former
lieutenant governor of Kentucky.
All of the executives settled the charges, except Pence, who
is continuing to contest the case.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh)