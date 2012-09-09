LONDON, Sept 10 Optimism among UK businesses
slumped to a 20-year low last month, according to a survey by
accountancy group BDO.
BDO's Optimism Index, which measures business performance
expectations two quarters ahead, fell to 89.1 in August from
93.1 in July, the sixth consecutive month showing a drop, BDO
said in a statement. Figures above 95 indicate a return to
growth.
Meanwhile, BDO's Output Index, which measures short-term
turnover expectations, fell to 90.8 in August, its lowest level
in 40 months, from 93.9 in July.
The survey comes as Britain's economy, facing headwinds from
the euro zone debt crisis and the government's tough austerity
plans, struggles to emerge from the recession it slipped back
into late last year.
Data on Friday showed British industrial output grew at its
fastest pace in 25 years in July, while the National Institute
of Economic Research said Britain's economy grew in the three
months through August.
"The government's efforts to cut current spending may not be
working out quite as planned, though we believe that the
strategy in essence remains correct," said BDO partner Peter
Hemington.
"But we have long been concerned that the cuts to investment
spending were too drastic and that steps to redress this have
been taken too slowly. We welcome positive signs that the
government now wishes to boost its investment in UK
infrastructure."