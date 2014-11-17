MANILA Nov 17 BDO Unibank Inc

* Says it starts the offering of 10 billion Philippine pesos ($222.62 mln) Tier 2 Notes

* Says offer runs Nov. 17 to Nov. 28

* Says Basel III compliant notes will supplement BDO's current capital position and support lending growth

* Philippines' largest lender says yield of the 10-year, one quarter notes at 5-5.375 pct Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1vkcUe0) Further company coverage: (1 U.S. dollar = 44.9200 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)