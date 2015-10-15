Oct 15 James Head will leave Morgan Stanley , where he serves as Americas co-head of mergers and acquisitions, to join Byron Trott's investment and financial advisory firm BDT Capital Partners LLC, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Head will be a partner at Chicago-based BDT, advising on transactions and working on investments, one of the people added. Before he assumed his role at Morgan Stanley at the start of 2013 as a co-head alongside Robert Eatroff, he oversaw the bank's financial services M&A franchise in North America.

The sources asked not to be identified because the move has not yet been publicly announced. Morgan Stanley and BDT declined to comment. The Financial Times first reported on Head's move.

Head is leaving one of Wall Street's biggest investment banks for a much smaller firm. Morgan Stanley ranks No. 2, both in the United States and globally, in the M&A advisory league tables, and recently advised data storage company EMC Corp on its $67 billion acquisition by Dell Inc, as well as brewer SABMiller Plc on its acquisition by Anheuser-Busch InBev for more than $100 billion.

BDT, founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc investment banking vice chairman Trott, manages investment funds of more than $8 billion, and also advises family and founder-led businesses on M&A deals.

It has been expanding and getting bigger and more high-profile mandates of late. For example, together with Morgan Stanley, BDT advised Exor SpA, the investment vehicle of Italy's wealthy Agnelli family, on its $6.9 billion acquisition of reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd. Head worked closely with BDT on that deal earlier this year. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)