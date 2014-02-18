BRIEF-Fisco to sell shares of NCXX Group for 60.2 mln yen
* Says it will sell 152,000 shares of unit NCXX Group Inc to a Tokyo-based company for 60.2 million yen (396 yen per share) in total, to ensure the business fund, on April 28
HONG KONG Feb 18 The chairman of Bank of East Asia Ltd, the largest family-controlled bank in Hong Kong, said on Tuesday he may consider selling the company if he is offered three to four times book value.
Bank of East Asia trades at 1.15 times trailing 12-month price to book, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Chairman David Li, speaking at a press conference after the company reported a record profit for 2013, also said the rise in non-performing loans in China was due to exposure to the manufacturing sector.
April 28 Australian markets were dragged lower by miners on Friday, after dips in overnight commodity prices pared previous sessions' gains while New Zealand stocks surged to a seven-month high, led by industrial and utility shares.