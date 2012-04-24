The Beach Boys, including member Brian Wilson (3rd L), perform before the Los Angeles Dodgers' MLB National League baseball game home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES Reunited 1960s pop band The Beach Boys have released a teaser track of their first new single in two decades - a dreamy, five part-harmony throwback to their southern California surf sound called "That's Why God Made the Radio."

The song will be the first single off an album of new material on which the band has been working ahead of their 50th anniversary tour, which kicks off on Tuesday.

"It's like an accolade to the radio and what it's meant to so many people," vocalist and songwriter Mike Love said in a promotional trailer released on YouTube.

"It's our new single from our new album ... if you like harmony it's going to knock your socks off," added Al Jardine.

Original Beach Boys Jardine, Love and frontman Brian Wilson have teamed up with Bruce Johnston and David Marks for album and concert tour. Wilson's brothers Carl and Dennis, who were part of the original 1960s California line-up died in 1983 and 1998 respectively.

The new, as yet untitled album is due for release on June 5. Johnston told Billboard.com the album was "all brand new" material.

"There's a lot of what you'd hope to hear from Brian (Wilson) on there. It's not a quilt or a pot luck dinner; it's not like, 'OK, everybody show up with your songs.' It's not one of those kind of albums. There's a lot of Brian in there, and Mike (Love). It's just nice to know there is a Mike Love and a Brian Wilson still around to write together," Johnston said.

In the 1960s, The Beach Boys epitomized the free wheeling surf culture of southern California with hits like "Good Vibrations" and "California Girls".

Now in their 60s and 70s, the reunited band kicks off a 40-city anniversary tour on Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona and will play the New Orleans Jazz Festival and the Bonnaroo music festival, among their gigs.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)