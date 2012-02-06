* Rockland Capital buys plant, assets for $30.5 mln

* Energy Dept said could recover more than 70 pct of loan

* House Republicans seek Chu for another hearing

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The bankrupt energy storage company Beacon Power Corp has found a buyer, a deal that could allow the U.S. Energy Department to recover 70 percent of the money loaned to the company under a much-criticized funding program.

Beacon Power used $39.5 million from the government's loan guarantee program to help fund a $69 million, 20-megawatt flywheel energy storage plant in Stephentown, New York.

Rockland Capital, a private equity firm, bought the plant and most of the company's other assets for $30.5 million.

"Under the terms of the deal, the Department stands to recover more than 70 percent of the taxpayer's investment," said Damien LaVera, a spokesman for the Energy Department.

After the bankruptcy of Solyndra last year with more than $500 million in loan guarantees, Republicans criticized President Barack Obama for the program that they say aims to pick winners and losers in the sector.

The bankruptcy last month of Ener1, a company that makes batteries for electric cars, fueled more criticism.

Ener1 received a $118.5 million Energy Department grant.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee said it wants Energy Secretary Steven Chu to answer questions about government spending on energy programs, and threatened to subpoena him unless he agrees to appear at a hearing during the next two months.

When Chu testified in November to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has been investigating the loans for more than a year, he staunchly defended decisions his department made.

The White House will soon unveil its own review of the Energy Department's portfolio. It commissioned Wall Street veteran Herb Allison to conduct an independent review of the program.